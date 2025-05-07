JoJo Siwa is the "number one JoJo and Chris stan".

JoJo Siwa is thankful for her relationship with Chris Hughes

The 21-year-old singer-and-dancer struck up a close relationship with reality star Chris Hughes when they both took part in 'Celebrity Big Brother' in the UK last month, and having watched clips from the show back now they are out of the famous house, she can understand why their interactions were so popular with fans.

JoJo - who split from partner Kath Ebbs at the 'Celebrity Big Brother' wrap party - told Us Weekly magazine in a digital cover story: “Being on the outside of the house, I am the number one JoJo and Chris stan.

“I see all the edits and I’m like, ‘I wanna see more dancing. I wanna see more of what’s happening.’ I am the scroller on TikTok now. I understand why the people are enjoying it.”

The former 'Dance Moms' star admitted she and Chris, 32, "speak all the time" now they're out of the house and are very happy with their "special friendship".

She said: “We still speak all the time, obviously, naturally.

“Now to be out of the house, we just exist, and it is what it is. We’re happy, and we have each other. It’s a great little special friendship that we have.”

While fans have speculated on whether the pair are more than friends, the 'Karma' singer insisted neither she nor Chris are paying any intention to the chatter.

She said: “I think what’s so special about Chris and I is our bond is so genuine that neither of us care what people make of it because we know our genuine friendship. We know our bond.”

And JoJo is grateful to have found her "friendship soulmate" through a reality TV show.

She said of their bond: “You can’t explain it. It just is kind of there.

“I’ve had it in a few different ways and every person that’s come into my life in that way, it’s a different bond. It’s a different relationship.”

JoJo recently insisted she didn't end her relationship with Kath because of Chris.

She said on 'The Viall Files': "There’s so many reasons why my break-up happened. Christopher is not one of them.

"I actually told this to Kath, like, ‘Maybe it would be easier if he was!’ But he is not one of them, so if you’re going to share the story, share the story… Don’t paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him because I did not… I would not, and I have not.

"It just opened a can of worms that… really did me in.

"The second that I had a time to think… My brain just started to run with so many things that I have been OK with, that I have tolerated, that nobody should. It put a lot of things into perspective for me."