JoJo Siwa has her own nicknames for Chris Hughes' privates

The former Love Island UK star has, 32, has opened up about his relationship with the 22-year-old singer - who he met earlier this year on British reality show Celebrity Big Brother - and revealed how she decided to use some "rhyming lingo" to give his private parts a wholesome moniker after wanting to name her future children Freddie, Eddy and Teddy.

He told E! News: "She's mentioned those names before. She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy! [laughs] She must love the rhyming lingo within her life!

"I don't know about those [children's] names. I have names that I like. I'm still kind of undecided on them."

However, he insisted he isn't fussed about the couple - who confirmed their romance last month - reaching an agreement if and when they start a family together.

He added: "We'll work it out for sure. It might end up being something we have to pick names out of a hat for."

However, JoJo herself recently insisted Freddie, Eddy and Teddy are no longer top of her list.

She told Capital Buzz: "Absolutely not. I was a bad girl, did some bad things and that includes naming children.

"Got a new name for children. And I think it's Silver. Silver Siwa."

In February 2024, JoJo claimed she had already got tattoos on her arm "dedicated" to the original names.

Speaking to Access Daily, she said: "I actually have two tattoos dedicated to them.

"This one is dedicated to my baby girl one day. Her name is Freddie. Then this is dedicated to twin boys Eddy and Teddy."

Meanwhile, Chris recently admitted he would "love to marry" JoJo one day, and he's already thought of "scenarios of their wedding day".

When it comes to a family he added to The Sun newspaper: "We both want kids. We come from loving families. My mum loves her.

"She’s my best friend. I love that she’s the person I have to do nothing with and still have the best time. That’s everything to me."