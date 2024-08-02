JoJo Siwa is hoping to have three babies by the age of 23.

JoJo Siwa is hoping to become a mom very soon

The 21-year-old star has been vocal about her desire to have three children at the same time and has already decided that she would like to have a daughter named Freddie, along with two boys named Eddy and Teddy, but has now insisted that this will all hopefully come to fruition in the next two years.

She told E! News: "I want to have babies around when I'm 23. Whether that's babies in the cooker in two years or whether that's babies actually here on the scene in two years, I'm unsure, but I think definitely two years.

"My career obviously is a very big part of my life, it is my life but I don't think that's a reason to not have kids. And I want them very badly.

"A little Freddie could be chilling right here, right now."

The 'Guilty Pleasure' hitmaker previously explained that because of her sexuality, she needs to "plan a pregnancy" differently to anyone who is strange and is hoping that she can take three of her own eggs and implant them in three different surrogates so they will arrive around the same date.

Speaking on Cosmopolitan's 'If It Were Me' video series, she said: "Because I'm gay as s***, I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person.

"I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates. So technically, they'll all be the same batch, but they would all be born separately.

"I'm gonna have my surrogates, my babies. Maybe their birthdays will land on different days, and they can be like triplets, but, like, not."