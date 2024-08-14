JoJo Siwa wants to get a tattoo of Tyler Cameron's face.

JoJo Siwa has been good friends with Tyler Cameron since they competed together on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

The 21-year-old star is close friends with former 'Bachelorette' contestant Tyler, 31, and revealed that despite their age gap, they mean so much to each other that she wants them to ink themselves with permanent tributes to each other.

Speaking on her 'JoJo Siwa Now' podcast, she said: "Ty gives me a lot of reassurance within myself. He's such a good best friend. He keeps me young and lively for sure. I mean, we obviously have a 10-year age gap, but he's just a fun best friend for me, and he's really been there for me in times when I need.

"We always talk about our future together and how excited we are to just do life together, and it's cool.

"I don't think anybody would have predicted that him and I would become as tight as we are, but he truly is one of a kind.

"We have a joke that we're gonna get tattoos of each other on our foot, and I'm gonna get a picture of his face and he's gonna get a picture of mine. Like, he's just that one for me. And I f****** love that dude with all my heart."

The former 'Dance Moms' star - who met Tyler when they competed together on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' - has been vocal about her plans to have a daughter named Freddie, along with two boys named Eddy and Teddy all via separate surrogates, but has recently insisted that this will all hopefully come to fruition in the next two years.

She told E! News: "I want to have babies around when I'm 23. Whether that's babies in the cooker in two years or whether that's babies actually here on the scene in two years, I'm unsure, but I think definitely two years.

"My career obviously is a very big part of my life, it is my life but I don't think that's a reason to not have kids. And I want them very badly.

"A little Freddie could be chilling right here, right now."