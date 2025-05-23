JoJo Siwa was warned not to sign up for 'Celebrity Big Brother UK'.

JoJo Siwa was told going on Celebrity Big Brother was a bad idea

The 22-year-old singer/dancer was among the famous faces who entered the Big Brother house to appear in the fly-on-the-wall reality TV show alongside stars including Mickey Rourke and Chesney Hawkes, but JoJo has now revealed her team "tried to discourage" her from taking part.

She PEOPLE: "It's funny because going into the experience, nobody on my team wanted me to do it and everyone tried to discourage me from doing it.

"But for some reason, I was really set on doing it."

JoJo added: "Right before I went in, the last thing I told my mom is, I said: 'Mom, I think this is going to be the best thing I've ever done in my life.'

"And I wasn't speaking about my career, I was speaking about my life and I think I was accurate on that."

The show did change her life as JoJo split from her partner Kath Ebbs at the 'Celebrity Big Brother' wrap party.

However, she developed a tight friendship with UK reality TV star Chris Hughes during her time in the house, and she previously admitted the pair are still close.

JoJo told Us Weekly: "We still speak all the time, obviously, naturally. Now to be out of the house, we just exist, and it is what it is.

"We’re happy, and we have each other. It’s a great little special friendship that we have."

While fans have speculated on whether the pair are more than friends, the 'Karma' singer insisted neither she nor Chris are paying any intention to the chatter.

She said: “I think what’s so special about Chris and I is our bond is so genuine that neither of us care what people make of it because we know our genuine friendship. We know our bond.”

And JoJo is grateful to have found her "friendship soulmate" through a reality TV show.

She said of their bond: “You can’t explain it. It just is kind of there. “I’ve had it in a few different ways and every person that’s come into my life in that way, it’s a different bond. It’s a different relationship."