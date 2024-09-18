JoJo always assumed she was too "strong" to struggle with addiction.

JoJo has opened up about her struggles

The 33-year-old pop star abused alcohol and substances as a young adult, after her parents - her mom Diana and her late father Joel - both struggled with addiction for many years.

Speaking to PEOPLE, JoJo explained: "For a while, I was super self-righteous and thought I'd never be like my parents. I was like, 'No, because I'm the strongest. I'm wicked strong.'

"But then I was like, 'Oh, what I'm doing is no better or worse. I'm my parents' child, and I need to be awake to what's happening within myself.'"

JoJo - whose real name is Joanna Levesque - now has a huge amount of admiration for her mom, describing her as a "beautiful person".

The 'Leave (Get Out)' hitmaker said: "I admire her for many things - her sobriety, her commitment to health and her ability to take accountability. I love that about her so much. She's such a beautiful person."

JoJo frequently tried to help her dad amid his addiction struggles.

However, the singer explained that he was "trapped in his body".

She reflected: "I think my dad was trapped in his body. He had so many struggles in his mind.

"In his passing, I had to learn that some people, as much as we want them around, sometimes that's the completion of their journey."

JoJo has developed a philosophical attitude towards her parents' addiction struggles in recent years, after putting herself through therapy.

The singer - who released her self-titled debut album back in 2004 - explained: "I could not be responsible for the life or happiness of either of my parents - because I did feel responsible for a long time."