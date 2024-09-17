JoJo wrote her new memoir in a bid to "make sense" of her music career.

JoJo has just released her new memoir

The 33-year-old singer released her debut single, 'Leave (Get Out)', back in 2004, and her new memoir reflects on the ups and downs she's experienced in the music business.

Jojo - whose real name is Joanna Levesque - told Access Hollywood: "This year is 20 years since I started in the music industry.

"I put out my first single at 13, and with that big milestone coming up, I wanted to start to make sense of what the hell has been happening in my life."

The pop star battled depression and anxiety for years, following her initial success in the music business.

Jojo is now keen to share her story with her fans.

The singer - who has just released 'Over the Influence: A Memoir' - said: "I spent so much time being so confused and struggling with depression and anxiety and just really feeling so lost and alone for a lot of my life - mostly in my teens and 20s.

"I wanted to start putting it on paper and seeing if, first of all, I could understand myself and my life a little bit more, and if there might be things that I could share with other people – particularly younger people who might be interested in the music industry or want to get involved, and not deal with some of the things that dealt with professionally and personally."

Jojo feels that her memoir is ultimately a "redemption" story.

She said: "I’m excited for the conversations that I hope will be sparked from my fans and my community reading this book, and also people outside of it.

"I hope that people who don’t know who I am, don’t care about me, read this as well. [It’s] a story about redemption and about pivoting, and about, ‘You think your life is over?’ Or, ‘you think this is the worst thing in the world?’ It’s not over until you give up."