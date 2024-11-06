Chrishell Stause hit back after she was accused of being paid to say she voted for Kamala Harris.

Chrishell Stause insists she was never paid to say she voted for Kamala Harris

The 'Selling Sunset' star took to social media to share that she had voted for the Democrat in the 2024 US election on Tuesday (05.11.24) and branded accusations she received money for her support of Kamala "a joke".

The 43-year-old realtor refused to name Kamala’s Republican rival Donald Trump and said she would never give him her vote because of his lack of respect for women rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "You know how I voted. The accusations of some that I was in any way paid to say that is a joke.

"As in in any realm of any world, I would EVER vote for he who shall not be named is ridiculous.

"Putting a man in charge of women's health, walking back women's rights and LGBTQ rights. Absolutely NOT."

Chrishell - who is married to rapper G Flip - had posted to the social media app to remind Americans to cast their votes and reeled off the reasons why she would be voting for Kamala over Trump.

She wrote alongside pictures of herself holding paddle boards with "vote" on them: "Make sure you're registered and ready to vote by November 5th—our rights and our future depend on it.

"Stances on a women's right to govern her own body and access to healthcare, IVF, contraception, Plan B, LGBTQ+ rights, lowering healthcare costs, and taxing the rich to pay their fair share for the greater good are a few of the reasons I will be voting for @KamalaHarris.

"Politicians work for us, and so although I am voting for Kamala, that doesn't mean I back every policy she has ever had or may have.

"It means I've done my research and I believe she is easily the best candidate to lead our country to a brighter future.

"I love my country and I am sending love to you even if we disagree."