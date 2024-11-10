Jon M. Chu missed the 'Wicked' premiere due to the birth of his fifth child.

Jon M. Chu has become a father for the fifth time

The 45-year-old director had revealed earlier on Saturday (09.11.24) that he wouldn't be walking the red carpet in Los Angeles that evening because wife Kristin Hodge - with whom he already has Willow, seven, Jonathan Heights, five, Ruby, three, and Iggy, 20 months - had gone into labour with their baby girl and he was by her side at the hospital.

Sharing a photo of a friendship bracelet, which had the slogan 'Defy Gravity', on a hospital room table, he wrote on Instagram: "This movie has always moved in mysterious ways.

"Today is a day I've been dreaming about for a long time. Two babies (a movie and a little girl) all at one time and I truly couldn't be happier I won't be able to be at the Wicked Premiere tonight with all of you... There was a change of plans at about 4am this morning.

"Instead my wife and I will be welcoming our fifth child into our family and no we will not be naming her Galphaba."

Jon went on to send a message of support to the "insanely talented" people involved with making the movie.

He added: "Send all the love to our insanely talented cast and crew tonight. They deserve it and send a little extra welcome to my little girl bursting her bubble and coming into our world any moment now.

"If she can even have a fraction of the bravery that my wife, @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande @michelleyeoh_official or @marissa_edob has then she too will defy gravity one day.(sic)"

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' filmmaker then shared a photo of his premiere suit still in its garment back.

He quipped: "Should I just wear the suit for the birth?"

And as the screening took place, Jon revealed his wife had given birth.

Sharing a video of the newborn yawning on her mother's chest, he wrote: "I can't believe this happened while the movie is premiering. Magic is in the air.

"Happy premiere day! Welcome to our world, you're gonna do great. You have a lot of witches on your side...(sic)"

The 'In the Heights' director revealed in October that he was awaiting the birth of his fifth child.

Noting she would be his "third kid during 'Wicked'', Jon told 'Extra': "I've just finished the movie, so I'm sort of just letting everything go and just starting to enjoy it. I have a new baby coming, so in my head, that's what I'm focused on.

"She could come any day now. It's going to be a little daughter."