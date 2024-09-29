Jon Gosselin had to "hit the gym" after running out of semaglutide.

The 47-year-old reality star had been taking the controversial Hollywood weight loss drug - which is branded as Ozempic and was initially intended as a treatment for diabetes - but when his supply dwindled, he turned to more traditional methods to shed the pounds.

He told Fox News Digital: "I ran out of semaglutide about seven weeks ago. I couldn't inject, I couldn't do anything. So I was just hitting the gym real hard. But I noticed, like I was getting more bloat in my belly and stuff like that, and I was obviously doing more cardio and trying to get rid of it."

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8' star admitted that he gained weight because he was relying on fast food on the road and did not have the opportunity to cook from scratch, but couldn't rely on semaglitide "forever" anyway.

He said: "I gained weight back because, I mean, I was traveling. I was in Myrtle Beach, so I wasn't cooking. I was eating out, and I just didn't really want to rely on semaglutide either, because I can't be on it forever. The hardest thing with weight loss is maintaining that weight loss.

"When I came off semaglutide, you kind of started to fall back into that pattern a little bit, and I was traveling, so I couldn't maintain my regular schedule."

Instead of Ozempic, Jon has turned to CellSound therapy treatment which improves blood flow beneath the skin and can improve lymphatic drainage and tighten the skin.

Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Nicholas Nikolov, said: "The most important thing is it's effective, but it also doesn't cause any inflammation, any injury. It does not kill the fat cells. Instead, it encourages them to release the lipids into the bloodstream. And there we have found that those lipids are used at a much higher rate and preferentially.

"So it's just not going to go someplace else. It ends up being used up. And you look better. You look thinner. It's not fat going from your stomach all of a sudden to your arms or thighs."