S Club 7’s Jon Lee had a secret addiction to crystal meth which almost killed him.

Jon Lee reveals secret drug addiction

The 43-year-old popstar admitted that he secretly suffered a number of “psychotic episodes” caused by his addiction to the deadly drug, after the band broke up.

He told the Daily Mail: “I didn’t even recognise myself at that time. Sometimes, in the midst of one of the psychotic episodes where I’d be smashing my flat up with a hammer, I’d catch sight of myself in the mirror and say: ‘What the f***?’

“I’d be standing there, holes in the walls around me, cuts all over my knuckles, my eye swollen from where I’d been punching myself in the head.”

At one stage, Jon was sectioned after his worried neighbours called the police.

He said: “It was 3am and I’d been smashing the place up, screaming and shouting. The police came, saw what a frenzied state I was in, and by the time they led me downstairs there was an ambulance there.

“I don’t know where they took me to. It wasn’t a hospital, but some sort of clinic. I guess I was sectioned there, because they held me overnight.”

And, it wasn’t just crystal meth, John dabbled with many other drugs, along with drinking every day.

He said: “As well as the crystal meth, I was taking GHB, which just knocks you out if you take a certain amount. I’d take four times the dose, hoping not to wake up. When I did, often a whole 24 hours later, I just remember crying my eyes out because I simply didn’t want to be here.

“Gin, vodka and wine most days. I’d party, get up and go to work. But if I didn’t have work, I could drink three quarters of a bottle of gin in the afternoon.’

“Then there were the drugs – cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy, all recreational, ‘but happening on a daily basis.”