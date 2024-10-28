Jon Stewart has extended his contract as the host of 'The Daily Show'.

Jon Stewart will continue to host the TV show

The 61-year-old comedian returned to host the satirical TV news show earlier this year, and his new deal means that Jon will now host 'The Daily Show' every Monday until December 2025.

He said in a statement: "I’ve truly enjoyed being back working with the incredible team at The Daily Show and Comedy Central. I was really hoping they’d allow me to do every other Monday, but I’ll just have to suck it up…"

Chris McCarthy, the Paramount Global co-CEO, is also thrilled to have reached an agreement with Jon.

Chris said: "His ability to cut through the noise and deliver clear-eyed insights is exactly what we need which is why we are thrilled to have him leading 'The Daily' Show for another year."

Jon returned to 'The Daily Show' in February and he initially agreed to hold the position until the end of the US election in November.

The comedy star previously explained why he decided to return to the hit TV show.

Jon - who hosted 'The Daily Show' between 1999 and 2015 - said on 'CBS Mornings': "I very much wanted to have some kind of place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season."

The comedian - who hosted 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' on Apple TV from 2021 to 2023 - also insisted that he didn't have any interest in having any influence over TV viewers.

He quipped: "As far as influence … just about everything that I wanted to happen over the 16 years that I was at 'The Daily Show' did not happen."