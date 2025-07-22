Jon Stewart has lashed out at Paramount for cancelling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 62-year-old star addressed that announcement that Colbert's programme will end in May 2026 on Monday's (21.07.25) episode of The Daily Show and suggested that the decision to axe the show has been made out of "corporate fear".

Jon said: "I understand the corporate fear. I understand the fear that you and your advertisers have with $8 billion at stake, but understand this, truly, the shows you now seek to cancel, censor and control, a not insignificant portion of that $8 billion value came from these f****** shows. That's what made you that money."

Stewart also spoke out on the role politics plays on late night TV in the US, after President Donald Trump expressed his glee at the cancellation of The Late Show.

He said: "Shows that say something, shows that take a stand, shows that are unafraid. Believe me, this is not a 'We speak truth to power.' We don't: we speak opinions to television cameras, but we try. We f****** try every night.

"If you believe as corporations or as networks, you can make yourselves so innocuous that you can serve a gruel so flavourless that you will never again be on the boy king's radar, (firstly) why will anyone watch you and you are f****** wrong."

CBS says the decision to axe The Daily Show is "financial" but Stewart says the move typifies the "fear" that has gripped US institutions following Trump's return to the White House.

The comedian said: "If you're trying to figure out why Stephen's show is ending, I don't think the answer can be found in some smoking gun email or phone call from Trump to CBS executives or in CBS' QuickBooks spreadsheets on the financial health of late night.

"I think the answer is in the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America's institutions at this very moment, institutions that have chosen not to fight the vengeful and vindictive actions of our pubic hair drooling Commander in Chief. This is not the moment to give in.

"I'm not giving in, I'm not going anywhere, I think."

Stewart ended his commentary by echoing a line that had been used by Colbert in his own monologue responding to the news.

He said: "If you're afraid and you protect your bottom line, I've got but one thing to say: 'Go f*** yourself.'"