Jonathan Majors has appeared to admit to strangling his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in newly leaked audio.

Jonathan Majors has appeared to admit to strangling his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in newly leaked audio

In a recorded conversation published by Rolling Stone on Monday (17.03.25), a man alleged to be Jonathan, 35, is heard saying: “I’ve never (been) aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

A woman, believed to be Grace, 32, is heard responding: “You strangled me and pushed me against the car.”

The man in the tape then replies: “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed’… that’s never happened to me.”

He has not publicly addressed the tape.

It comes after Jonathan was arrested in March 2023 following a separate alleged altercation with Grace. In December, he was found guilty of two charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment.

The audio, according to Rolling Stone, was recorded after a days-long fight between the ‘Loki’ actor and the British dancer in September 2022, when they were living together in London.

In the exchange, the woman is also heard saying: “Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” The man replies: “Well clearly, it’s more than that.”

She then states: “Something inside of you.” He responds: “Yeah, towards you.”

During Jonathan’s assault trial, text messages from September 2022 were entered into evidence in which he appeared to admit to physical violence.

The messages included him allegedly threatening suicide if Grace sought medical treatment for a head injury.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on 14 March, Jonathan said he was unable to comment directly on Grace and other ex-girlfriends’ allegations of domestic violence.

She testified in court the ‘Creed III’ actor displayed “rage and aggression” throughout their relationship. Following Jonathan’s conviction, she filed an assault and defamation lawsuit against him, alleging multiple instances of physical abuse between 2021 and 2023.

The lawsuit has since been dropped.

One of the alleged incidents, according to Grace’s filing, occurred in September 2022, when she claimed Jonathan threw her against the hood of a car, brought her inside their home, and “started hitting her head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe”.