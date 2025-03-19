Jonathan Majors loves Meagan Good "so much".

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors recently tied the knot

The 35-year-old actor recently married Meagan, 43, and Jonathan has admitted to loving life with the movie star.

During an appearance on the 'Sherri' show, Jonathan explained: "I said to Meagan yesterday, 'Today might be the happiest day of my life'. I love that woman so much. We fell in love."

The actor admitted that he "always" intended to marry Meagan.

He said: "We finally got to do it, but it was always the plan."

Jonathan also revealed that he actually asked Meagan's dad for permission to marry the actress.

The 'Creed III' star - who was previously married to DeVon Franklin from 2012 until 2022 - shared: "We had these rings, and we got them engraved in Hawaii after I spoke with her father again."

The loved-up duo met at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in November 2022, and Meagan recently admitted to being impressed by Jonathan's acting skills before they came face-to-face.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I had seen a lot of his work and I was just like, ‘This kid is super talented.'

"I just remember thinking, ‘Hollywood is a strange town, and when you’re new to it, you don’t know who to trust or what’s what. I just want to say something and affirm him.’"

Jonathan still has vivid memories of their first-ever meeting, too.

The actor shared: "She said to me, ‘I see you. I really love what you’re doing. Keep going.’ I stood up straight and said, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ We just looked at each other and that was that. And I didn’t stop thinking about it."

Asked where he sees himself in five years' time, Jonathan said: "Me and Meagan, maybe a couple kids and my [11-year-old daughter], happy, at ease, not worried about anything."