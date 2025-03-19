Jonathan Majors has reportedly married his fiancee Meagan Good in secret.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have reportedly married in secret

A new report suggests the couple - who confirmed their engagement in November - tied the knot this week in a low-key ceremony at their home in Los Angeles which was officiated by the actor's mother and witnessed by Meagan mom.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Jonathan's mother married the couple in a small, private wedding at their home in L.A. Meagan's mom was the witness and it was just the four of them."

Another source confirmed the marriage to PEOPLE and added of the newly-weds: "They truly care for one another."

The couple met at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in November 2022 and they announced their engagement in late 2024 shortly after the actor, 35, was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, choreographer Grace Jabbari.

However, Meagan, 43, insisted she never lost faith in her partner. She told The Hollywood Reporter: "We didn’t plan to start dating and we didn’t plan to be seen out together. But once we were in a relationship, it was like, ‘Hey, this is what’s happening.’"

Asked why she stayed with Jonathan and supported him during his trial, Meagan replied: "People tend to move out of the way out of concern for their careers or their reputations. To me, that’s not real love. If you know someone and if you believe in someone, it’s not conditional."

She added of their meeting: "I had seen a lot of his work and I was just like, ‘This kid is super talented.' "I just remember thinking, ‘Hollywood is a strange town, and when you’re new to it, you don’t know who to trust or what’s what. I just want to say something and affirm him.’"