Jordan Stephens had to make some "major changes" in his life after a breakup.

Jordan Stephens shot to fame as part of Rizzle Kicks in the late 2000s

The 32-year-old musician became known as half of Rizzle Kicks in the late 2000s and admitted that while he had been unfaithful in relationships himself, there was a "pivotal" moment in one of them that served as the catalyst for him to make "some major changes" amid his struggles with fame.

He told The Observer: "Yes, I had been unfaithful to girlfriends in the past, I’d also been cheated on. I’d had three, four other relationships before, but I’d never stopped afterwards. 'Oh, we’ve broken up? I’ll go on tour, sleep with whoever, do a bunch of cocaine, or drink loads. I’d numb myself to get through it, then make the same mistakes.

"This one, however, was a pivotal point for me. I was in a relationship, I f***** it up, then everything crumbled. I was confronted by my own behaviour, and by grief, and was forced to make some major changes. That single moment changed my life’s trajectory."

The 'Down With The Trumpets' hitmaker noted that in those early days of fame he "didn't know" anything and that he had such a "shallow perception" of himself that he "disintergtaed" when his girlfriend called time on their relationship.

He told The Observer: "I was taking 400mg then, so I’m firing on all cylinders: a rap album, a punk album; hot yoga, new ventures, hitting the gym… and I’m driving myself into debt. I was on one. And I was finger-pointy, but I didn’t know s***, bro. The perception I had of myself was so shallow and fragile. All it took was a woman to bin me off and that was it. My whole sense of self disintegrated.

"It was a f****** whirlwind. There’s a lot I don’t remember, and I feel totally detached from certain things that happened. But I just think, right now, it’s not important. All you need to know is that I had time on my hands, and some cash in the bank."