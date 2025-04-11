Josh Duhamel sees himself as a "work in progress" since his divorce from Fergie.

Josh Duhamel sees himself as a 'work in progress' since his divorce from Fergie

The 52-year-old actor split from former Black Eyed Peas star Fergie - with whom he has 11-year-old son Axl - in 2019 after a decade of marriage but insisted to Parade magazine that there is "very little conflict" between them now.

In more recent years, the former 'All My Children' star has married former Miss World America Audra Mari - with whom he has 15-month-old Shepherd together - and they live off-grid in Minnesota in a house he built himself, and he joked that being a father of two children at this age could go one of two ways.

He said: "It’s either gonna keep me young, or it’s gonna age me really quickly.

"Part of the reason I built my place out in Minnesota, deep in the woods, is it’s removed from everything.

"The closest store is 40 miles away. Once we get there, it's really about everybody taking care of each other — making memories, spending time with family and friends. You really get a chance to get back to the basics. You're not consumed by all these other distractions. When you're out there, it's really about having fun, making sure everybody's warm, everybody's got food and water.

"It really got me back in touch.

"There’s something about it that fulfills the soul in a lot of ways."

Josh is also determined that one day his sons will take over the property he has built, and has made sure that his eldest is not engrossed in his devices whenever he visits.

He said: "My son is going to have memories of this place forever.

"He's not on his iPad when he's out there. He's out there in the boat with me, or he's playing soccer on the beach, or he's out there in the woods doing whatever I'm doing. And then I have a little baby who's going to experience the same thing. Someday, I hope to pass this on to them [so] they're able to share it with their kids. It's really important to me that they have this. It's not just about having all the amenities and all the luxuries that we become so used to. It's really about family. It's about legacy."