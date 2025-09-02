Josh Duhamel’s “doomsday” cabin is nearly ready for an apocalypse.

The 52-year-old actor, who has been living off-grid with his family in the woods, revealed his survivalist plans in an interview with People, admitting his remote home is about “70 percent” prepared for a world-ending catastrophe.

Josh best known for his roles in Transformers, All My Children and Las Vegas, lives between Minnesota and Los Angeles, but relocated to the woods to build a retreat away from Hollywood.

When asked for how he’s prepared for a global disaster, he said: “Well, I have enough (provisions in place.) Not 100 percent. Probably 70 per cent.”

He also admitted: “I could be a better hunter, I could be a better fisherman. I could stockpile a little more food supply.”

Speaking about his decision to leave Los Angeles, Josh said: “I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling to go and really do things with my hands again – fix things, make things and just do the basic things that we take for granted.”

He continued: “I’m really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need in this world of massive technology, to do the basic things to provide for my family. That’s really what it’s about for me.”

Josh, who has his son Axl, 12, with former wife, singer Fergie, 50, and his 19-month-old boy Shepherd, with his wife Audra Mari, 30, built the cabin on land around 90 minutes from Fargo, North Dakota.

He explained the property had previously lacked electricity and running water, but is now “completely liveable”.

Josh went on: “We get so accustomed to all these luxuries and these amenities that we have… and I think that’s what this is for me – it’s an opportunity to get back to the basics and really enjoy the simple things in life, and that’s family, that’s friends, that’s making memories.”

In 2023, Josh described himself as “a bit of a doomsday prepper” when speaking to Inverse.

He said: “I’m building something so if things do go south, I have a place to take my family.”