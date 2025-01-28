Josh Gad has turned to a "miracle drug" in a bid to lose weight.

Josh Gad is using a weight-loss drug

The 43-year-old actor has admitted to taking a weight-loss drug because he wants to "be there for [his] kids".

Josh said on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "I'm on a GLP-1 … this is the first time I've opened up about this.

"It has suppressed, in a great way, that noise ... when I wake up, I feel hunger pains - and so much of that is psychological, right? - and what this does is it takes away that signal."

Josh actually managed to lose 40 pounds on another weight-loss drug. However, he was forced to switch medication after he developed diverticulitis, which causes abdominal pain.

The movie star - who has daughters Ava, 14, and Isabella, ten, with his wife, Ida Darvish - shared: "I was really bummed out because it was working incredibly for me and I had to switch.

"So, like, I'm you know figuring out this new one, and it is life-changing, but it also doesn't negate the fact that it can't be in the place of having a healthy relationship with food."

On the other hand, Josh wonders what impact it could have on his acting career.

The 'Beauty and the Beast' star said: "I've always been the funny fat guy. Can I be the funny skinny guy? Can I be the hot leading man?

"I don't know that people would accept me as those things."

Despite this, Josh insists that his family is his primary concern - not his film career.

He said: "I'm not as worried about that because my primary goal is, I want to be there for my kids. Everything else is b*******."