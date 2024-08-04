Josh Hall "did not ask for" the end of his marriage to Christina Hall.

Josh and Christina Hall are getting divorced

The 43-year-old star filed for divorce from the 'Christina in the Country' host in July after almost three years of marriage, but he's insisted it wasn't his decision, though he refuses to engage in a public war of words with his estranged wife and wants to sort out the details of their split in private.

Sharing a photo of himself with his dog Stella, he wrote on Instagram: “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for.

“I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time.

"Those who know each of us, know who we are."

Josh's post comes shortly after the HGTV star seemingly branded him an "insecure man with a large ego".

The HGTV star split from Josh Hall earlier this month after almost three years of marriage and, days after she filed court documents accusing him of taking $35,000 of her own money, she has taken to Instagram to hint there had been problems in their relationship for some time.

Christina - who has three children from previous relationships - wrote on Instagram in a white font on a black screen: "Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch ............. Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be .....

"I have worked my a** off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/ what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still i rise' ....

"For those that aren't aware ... divorces do not happen overnight .. there is always a breaking point. This one is personal.......,(sic)"

Josh had cited irreconcilable differences when he filed for divorce from Christina, 41, and requested spousal support.

A week later, the 'Flip or Flop' star responded with her own filing, requesting neither receive spousal support and detailed all the properties which she owns solely and those her estranged husband also has ownership off.

She later filed a motion in which she alleged Josh had taken money by "diverting" funds by asking the manager of some of her rental properties to transfer money to a "different" account.

She wrote: "Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,

"I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties."