Josh Hartnett loves that his children go to school in England as there are no guns.

The 46-year-old Minnesota-born actor turned his back on Hollywood to move to a country farm in Hampshire with his British actress wife Tamsin Egerton, 35, with whom he has four kids, and he’s now admitted the quieter life is what he values most after making the move from his native America.

Appearing to reference the school shootings that have blighted the US, he told presenter Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6 Music: “I guess what I appreciate now with my kids is... there are plenty of things.

“I don’t want to get political, but it’s nice not having guns in school – that’s a very nice thing for the children.”

Josh went on about now being steeped in UK culture: “I would say that I’m quite assimilated at this point. It’s difficult to be fully assimilated as an American, because the cultures are so different, honestly... (but) I love living in the countryside here, I’ve loved living in London before, and it’s an adventure. “It’s fun to live life as an adventure."

“We have, I think, a really wonderful little community that we have at our school, and I don’t know what it would be like in the States. Everything’s different.

“Not just because I’m in the UK but because I'm in the countryside and we have a tiny little small holding, like a farm.”

Josh added he keeps four goats called Olive, Poppy, Lavender and Grape which he said were named by his kids after things they liked when they took a holiday to France.

He recently told The Guardian one of the main reasons he left Hollywood was due to a string of scary stalker incidents.

Josh added: “People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy. There were incidents. People showed up at my house.

“People that were stalking me. A guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father. He ended up in prison.

“I just didn’t want my life to be swallowed up by my work. And there was a notion at that time you just kind of give it all up.

“And you saw what happened to some people back then. They got obliterated by it. I didn’t want that for myself.

“There were lots of things. It was a weird time. And I wasn’t going to be grist for the mill.”