Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton met in the "most Hollywood way imaginable".

Josh Hartnett married Tamsin Egerton in 2021

The 46-year-old actor has been married to the 35-year-old actress since 2021, and Josh has now revealed the details of how their love story unfolded.

The actor - who starred alongside his wife in the 2013 adventure film 'The Lovers' - told Interview magazine: "[We met in] the most Hollywood way imaginable.

"We played husband and wife in the worst movie either of us have ever made. No offence to the director, it’ll remain nameless.

"It just got lost in post-production."

Josh and Tamsin were both dating different people at the time. But the celebrity duo fell in love during the shoot and they subsequently embarked "on a long road trip" together in the US.

The actor - who now lives in the UK with his family - shared: "We were shooting here in London and both had significant others, and both realised that wasn’t going to work because we really liked each other.

"So I broke up with my girlfriend, she broke up with her boyfriend, and then after we stopped filming, we started to date. But I was living in New York and she was living in London, so we went on a few vacations together.

"Then she came out to the States and we went on a long road trip where she met my parents and it kept going. And then she kept staying with me and I kept staying with her. We were living a lot of the time between houses together, and then she got pregnant and then we got married."