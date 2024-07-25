Josh Hartnett has admitted that it is "never easy" looking after a newborn.

Josh Hartnett recently welcomed his fourth child with his wife Tamsin Egerton

The 46-year-old actor already had three children all under the age of 10 when he and his wife Tamsin Egerton became parents again last February and admitted that while raising a baby can be tricky, he was able to have "so much fun" with his kids after filming his intense role as a serial killer in the new film 'Trap'.

He told People: "Well, I mean, we've done it a couple of times now. It's never easy. The newborn needs what the newborn needs. But yeah, you know, it's fun. "We have so much fun with our kids, so to be able to have that when I get off set, especially on something like this, is a dream come true. You need it.

"You need it in order to take this stuff out of your bed."

The 'Oppenheimer' was accompanied by his wife to the premiere of his new film - in which he stars alongside screen legend Hayley Mills and R+B singer Saleka - and had decided to count the outing as a date night

He said: "We don't usually do this.

"We usually have fewer people looking at us when we're going on a date night. But we, you know, we'll say this is a pretty, this is up there as far as like fun day nights go. She's never seen the movie, so I'm excited to see what her reaction is."

The '40 Days and 40 Nights' star recently admitted that he would like to star in a film that his children could enjoy, but was unsure if that would ever happen because of the way Hollywood casting works.

He told E! News: "If someone were to offer me a movie that my kids could watch, I would take it in an instant. But because of the way Hollywood works now, they see me in a different light, and I don't know if I get those roles now. We'll see. But if something comes along# in an animated world or something that's made for children, I would definitely want to do that for my kids. I would love for them to be able to come to the premiere."