Josh Hartnett's children "love" Hayley Mills - but they still haven't met her.

Josh Hartnett has heaped praise on Hayley Mills

The 46-year-old actor stars alongside Hayley, 78, in the new psychological thriller film 'Trap', and Josh has revealed that his children are now desperate to meet his co-star.

The actor - who has four kids with actress Tamsin Egerton - told PEOPLE: "She wants to talk about everything. I loved her. She was there for pretty much the whole time we were shooting.

"When she was on set we'd just sit and chat. And my daughters love her work."

Josh lives in the UK with his wife and kids, and he's hoping to introduce his children to Hayley one day.

He shared: "They've watched 'Pollyanna' a thousand times, and 'Parent Trap', and they came to the set but for whatever reason they didn't cross paths and they were so angry when they found out they weren't going to meet her. We're going to have to meet up in London or something."

Meanwhile, Josh recently claimed that he received an "unhealthy" amount of fan attention during his younger years.

The actor achieved heartthrob status as a teenager, and Josh admitted that he found it to be an overwhelming experience.

He told the Observer newspaper: "People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy."

Asked to clarify what he meant, Josh replied: "Well, look, I don’t want to give this a lot of weight ... There were incidents. People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me."

Josh ultimately decided to step away from Hollywood, and focus his attention on independent projects instead.

He explained: "There were lots of things. It was a weird time. And I wasn’t going to be grist for the mill."