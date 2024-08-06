Josh Hall has reportedly moved out of the home he shared with Christina Haack.

Josh Hall has moved out of the home he shared with Christina Haack

The 43-year-old star filed for divorce from the 'Christina in the Country' host, 41, in July after almost three years of marriage and now an insider has claimed that he has "voluntarily left" their Southern California home, and that he "never wanted to be famous "in the first place.

A source told Us Weekly: "Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he’s excited to move forward. He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina’s jointly owned property. He never wanted to be famous. This was always for Christina, and he’s happy to go back to living life as he wanted to live it."

Just days ago, Josh insisted that he preferred "privacy" especially such a "life-changing" time.

Sharing a photo of himself with his dog Stella, he wrote on Instagram: “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for.

“I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time.

"Those who know each of us, know who we are."

The HGTV star accused Josh of taking $35,000 of her own money, and took to Instagram to hint there had been problems in their relationship for some time.

Christina - who has Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight, with her first husband and former 'Flip or Flop' co-host Tarek El Moussa, as well as four-year-old Hudson with second husband Ant Antstead - wrote on Instagram in a white font on a black screen: "Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch ............. Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be .....