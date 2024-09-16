Joshua Jackson has insisted that he didn't use Ozempic to lose weight.

The 46-year-old actor - who has four-year-old daughter Juno with his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith - has slimmed down in recent months, but insisted that it has nothing to do with the controversial Hollywood weight loss drug.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "I got a four-year-old I got to chase around… I think that's what it is. I don’t think [Ozempic] is for me."

Ozempic is the brand name for Semaglutide, which was initially intended for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes but has a side effect of weight loss via appetite suppression.

Meanwhile, Joshua talked about fatherhood but admitted that he does not really any plans to have a "village", unlike hisn his 'Dawson Creek' co-star James Van Der Beek, who has six daughters with his wife Kimberly.

Asked if there is a group chat with his former castmates, he said: "Van Der Beek is just having kids. That’s his thing. I’ve got one, he’s got a whole village. He is part of a group of men that are slowly going away from our industry who have ties back into the Golden Era, and it is such a joy to just sit around and listen to that man talk."

These days, the 'Mighty Ducks' star - who shot to fame in the title role of the teen melodrama in the late 1990s - has managed to negotiate some work-life balance with his latest project and is thrilled because it landed him a trip to Disneyland.

He said: "This job that I'm working on is such a miracle because it shoots here so I get to be here. My daughter's in school. I get to have a little bit of real life with my work. It's a good thing. They gave me free tickets to Disneyland. Like I said, I have a 4-year-old, so that’s about all the perk I need! "

