Joshua Jackson is still 'very close' with Katie Holmes.

The 46-year-old actor dated actress Katie in the late 1990s when they starred together on the hit series 'Dawson's Creek' and he has now revealed that all these years later, while they are not in regular contact, they are still on very good terms with each other.

Speaking on the 'Dinner's On Me' podcast, he told 'Modern Family' star Jesse Tyler Ferguson: "Busy [Philipps] and Michelle [Williams] are very, very close. And Katie and I are very close.

"It's not a daily call. Sometimes it's not a weekly or monthly or even a half-yearly call. But when you're together, A, there's always that, like, I know you know."

"And B, there is, you know, these moments, like, these major moments in life are, like, other than your husband, there's probably no other people in your life that you are that forged.

"Because you had to go through good and bad, and happy and f*** you, and don't talk to me and I love you!"

Joshua and Katie split in 1999 and she was famously married to Hollywood star Tom Cruise whilst he now has five-year-old adughter with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

The series ran from 1998 until 2003 and, over the course of six seasons and 128 episodes, followed the lives of a group of friends in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts from high school through to college.

Last year, Katie revealed that she is still in touch of with her former co-stars but admitted that she wasn't aware of a WhatsApp group.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "All of us text every now and then, but I wasn't aware of the WhatsApp.

"But you know what? I'm really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it's a little too much. I mean, every now and then. Everyone's grown up and is busy, but the bond will for ever be there."