Jude Law has likened acting to "playing a sport".

Jude Law has discussed his approach to acting

The 52-year-old actor stars alongside Jason Bateman in Netflix's Black Rabbit, which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Jude has opened up about his relationship with his co-star, explaining that they tried to "raise their game" for the mini-series.

Speaking about their on-screen dynamic, Jude told People: "It's very hard to describe. It's like you're playing a sport, but you're not trying to beat the other person, but you're trying to raise their game.

"And you are pushing the practice thinking, ‘If I go this far, am I allowed to do this? Are you allowed to do that?’ It was pretty clear, pretty quickly that we were on the same page."

Despite this, Jude admitted that he and Jason approached the show entirely differently.

The Hollywood star shared: "I was writing up these essays, back story details. He was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, you can do all of that if you want. That's not quite how I'd do it.'"

Jude has enjoyed success as a film and TV actor, and he remains hopeful that the two platforms can co-exist successfully.

He previously told Variety: "I hope one doesn’t kill the other. I’m just a fan of going to the cinema. It would be catastrophic if one ate the other."

Jude enjoyed a meteoric rise in the late 90s and early 2000s, when he starred in movies such as The Talented Mr. Ripley and Road to Perdition, and Jude revealed how his mother tried to shelter him from the spotlight at the time.

The London-born star explained: "Here’s an interesting insight ... I remember having a conversation with my mother, who said something that I look back on now. She said something like she had to ‘share me’ now. And I think what she meant by that was there was suddenly a sense of people knowing who I was and reaching out to her. She felt like there was a loss of privacy, of intimacy, that needed protecting."