Jude Law thinks there's "something slightly powerless about being an actor".

Jude Law enjoys having some creative control

The 51-year-old movie star has turned his focus towards producing in recent years, and Jude has relished having more creative control over his own projects.

The London-born star told Variety: "Maybe I’m too restless.

"Maybe I like to be in control. There’s something slightly powerless about being an actor waiting to be hired. You’ll only ever get the parts offered to you that people think you fit, rather than saying, ‘I want to do this, I want to do that.’"

Jude has actually become more confident as his career has developed.

The 'Talented Mr. Ripley' star explained: "A big shift has been me taking the reins of my work.

"I’ve made nearly 60 films, and there’s a sense of confidence now, I suppose, in what I know I can get out of it and what a director can help me get out of it. Just having a sense of that gives you a greater sense of confidence in what you can do.

"I’d be lying if I said I’ve got nothing left to prove. I feel like I’m literally just warming up. And I’m excited about the work to come."

Jude previously revealed that he was determined to be "taken seriously" as a young actor.

The movie star received a lot of attention for his good looks and his love life during his younger years - but Jude always wanted people to recognise his acting talents.

Jude - who was married to actress Sadie Frost between 1997 and 2003 - told the Guardian newspaper: "In my 20s, I was very conscious of wanting to be taken seriously and play a variety of dramatic roles, so not to be simply cast in the sort of good-looking roles."