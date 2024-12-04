Jude Law's wife forgot he was attractive after he had to grow a beard and moustache.

The 51-year-old actor needed to change his look for his roles in 'Firebrand' and new movie 'The Order', in which he plays veteran FBI agent Terry Husk tackling some violent bank robberies.

Rather than using a fake moustache, he had to grow his own to get into the 1980s character.

He told 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': "No it's mine. You can't be using a glue on moustache because every time you smile it pings off, so it's easier to grow it and my wonderful wife [Phillipa] put up with it.

His wife hated his new look, especially after he had to spend a year growing a beard to play King Henry VIII in 'Firebrand'.

He recalled: "Well I'd just done a film where I played Henry VIII where I had this huge beard and then I shaved that off and kept the 'tache.

"And then the summer I finished and I'd shaved it off, we were on holiday and I catch her looking at me this one afternoon and she's like, [raising her eyebrows and smirking].

"And I'm like "what?" and she's like I just remembered you're really attractive'. And it's like, poor love, she'd put up with me for nearly a year with all this."

Jude previously opened up about his weight gain to play Henry VIII - who weighed 28 stone - and described it as his "most extreme transformation yet".

He previously told The Sunday Times newspaper: "It was a process. Like Charlie Chaplin or Father Christmas, Henry has a familiar silhouette, so if you get that shape, the brain fills in a lot of the gaps.

"So I grew a beard. I had bodysuits, clothes, weights on my legs and bits in my shoes to perfect his gait.

"I only had about four months to prep, so couldn't balloon up to full weight, but I did eat loads - late-night pasta and ice cream - so I had a bigger face."

When it came to playing Husk in 'The Order', he recalled plenty of "discussion about facial hair".

He added: "But every agent I interviewed had a moustache, so it was just a given that I had to grow one."