Jude Law is adamant no one ever calls him by his real name of David.

The Hollywood actor, 51, was born David Law but he's always been known by his professional name of Jude - which is actually his middle name - and the 'Sherlock Holmes' star is adamant that everyone uses it and even his parents don't call him David.

When asked about being given the nickname Celebrity Dave by the paparazzi, Jude told the Guardian newspaper: "I didn’t know the paps call me Celebrity Dave! If they do, it’s probably because the name in my passport is David Jude as opposed to Jude David.

"No one’s ever called me David. My mum and dad called me Jude. It was just one of those odd things they did."

The actor was also asked whether he's sick of hearing Beatles classic 'Hey Jude' and he replied: "Not at all. I love that song. Thank God it’s such a wonderful song. I have a very personal attachment because it’s a song my mum loved, so in truth it reminds me of her.

"I think it’s a brilliant song and I’m glad I have any kind of association with it. Do people sing it at me when I walk into the room? They will now."

It comes after Jude opened up about shooting to fame in his 20s following the release of 1999 movie 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' - and admitted he feels he handles life in the spotlight "pretty well".

He told PEOPLE: "I look back now — my eldest son is 27, and I wasn't much older. And honestly, I look back and I'm really proud. I think I handled it pretty well."

Jude - who has children Rafferty, 27, Iris, 23, and Rudy, 21, with ex-wife Sadie Frost, who he split from in 2003 - admitted becoming a Hollywood star was "everything" he'd hoped for.

He added: "It was just a wonderful period of my life. It felt like everything I'd hoped acting and that career could provide was happening ... The success, or the response it ['The Talented Mr. Ripley'] got, was life-changing. Really. ...

"I think there was an expectation suddenly and attention to choices I was making, like who was I working with? And then ultimately what was going on in my private life was scrutinised too. And all of that was quite a lot. I was so young."