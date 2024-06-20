Jude Law is "really proud" of how he handled fame in his early career.

The 51-year-old actor was suddenly thrust into the spotlight after starring in 1999's 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' with Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow, and he's glad he was able to adjust to becoming a household name.

He told People magazine: "I look back now — my eldest son is 27, and I wasn't much older.

"And honestly, I look back and I'm really proud. I think I handled it pretty well."

Jude - who has children Rafferty, 27, Iris, 23, and Rudy, 21, with ex-wife Sadie Frost, who he split from in 2003 - admitted becoming a Hollywood star was "everything" he'd hoped for.

He added: "It was just a wonderful period of my life. It felt like everything I'd hoped acting and that career could provide was happening."

Jude had an amazing experience working on the film in 1999, and he became an overnight sensation.

He said: "The success, or the response it got, was life-changing. Really."

There was a double edged sword though, as his private life became the interest of fans around the world.

He recalled: "I think there was an expectation suddenly and attention to choices I was making, like who was I working with?

"And then ultimately what was going on in my private life was scrutinised too. And all of that was quite a lot. I was so young."

Jude recently admitted he used to try and avoid roles that played on his heart throb reputation early in his career, but now he regrets not making the most of it.

Speaking to DuJour magazine, he said: "I didn’t feel like I really ever leaned into playing handsome, but there were roles that required an attractive energy.

"I was trying to play against my looks in my early 20s, and now that I’m saggy and balding, I wish I had played it up."