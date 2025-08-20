Julia Fox has revealed she identifies as pansexual.

Julia Fox has opened up about her sexuality

The 35-year-old actress appeared to come out as a lesbian a year ago - despite later clarifying she was "up for" a relationship with a woman - but now she has given an update on her sexuality.

She told Allure magazine: "I'm pansexual; I could be attracted to anyone and anything.

"If it were just down to the physical, I'm more attracted to the female body.

"Men don't do it for me at all [physically], but I can be attracted to a man's mind. I'm a vibes person.”

And Julia - who previously dated Kanye West - insisted she doesn't actually miss being with men "at all".

She added: “The way my life is, I can't see why a man would be beneficial.

"I'm laser-focused on being a good mom, on being a good provider, on making my dreams come true.

"There's just so much more you can do with your time than waiting around to see if a guy's going to text you back or not.”

When it comes to realising she's queer and embracing her pansexuality label, the Uncut Gems star insisted it wasn't easy.

She explained: "I think women have a harder time [realizing they’re queer] because we are so programmed to perform for men.”

However, there have been signs about her sexuality, including moment sin the past when she's been drawn to female "psycho codependent besties".

She said: “Looking back, I'm like, ‘Oh my God, we were in a relationship.’

"But there was no way I was going to admit that to myself, and I couldn't because so much of my survival was hinged upon men taking care of me.”

After originally referring to herself as a lesbian on TikTok in July 2024, she soon offered some clarification on her outlook.

She told The Times newspaper: "I’d definitely be up for a relationship with a woman. You cannot equate that to a relationship with a man.

"With a woman you’re with your bestie, whereas ultimately men are always going to prioritise other men over you.

"Men love other men and masculine s***, and watching homoerotic things such as wrestling and football. In this toxic culture I don’t think there’s room for them to love me.”