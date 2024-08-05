Julia Louis-Dreyfus finds it "weird" to see herself getting older on screen.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus finds it 'jarring' to see her younger self

The 63-year-old actress finds it "jarring" to look back on old episodes of 'Seinfeld', in which she played Elaine Benes, when she was in her 20s, but despite the physical changes in her appearance, she still feels "young".

She told Sunday Times Culture magazine: “It is a weird thing to watch yourself age on camera, like when I see old clips of 'Seinfeld' and I was — Jesus Christ, was I in my twenties? Yeah, I guess so.

"Anyway, it’s jarring for sure. So I know I’m older, but I feel young. I’m not going to play the 25-year-old ingenue, but I never did play those roles, so it’s fine.”

Julia was the only woman in 'Seinfeld' and it was largely written by men, but she never felt out of her depth on set.

She said: “Yeah, it was very male, but that felt familiar to me so I knew how to navigate it.

"When I started out in showbusiness in the 1980s, there was no awareness about trying to … I was going to say diversify, as if adding women is a diversification, but it is. But now there is awareness, and that’s a good thing.”

The former 'Veep' star has never been afraid of playing unlikeable characters, including her latest role as Zora, a mother in denial about her daughter's illness, in 'Tuesday'.

She said: “God, no. I base my career on it. Fallibility is always good for drama or comedy. And with Tuesday, to have that kind of conflict is phenomenal for storytelling."

Current US presidential hopeful, Vice President Kamala Harris, has been compared to Julia's character in 'Veep', Selina Meyer, and the actress admitted she is planning to be "extra involved" in the politician's election campaign.

And asked if she will be attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month, she said: “I probably will be, yes."