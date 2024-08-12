Julianne Hough once found herself trapped in an "addiction loop".

Julianne Hough has opened up about her struggles

The 36-year-old star has battled various addictions in her life, but she really became aware of the issue when she moved into the movie business.

Julianne - who had her first major film role in 2010's 'Burlesque' - told the 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "When I started the movies - I ended up figuring this out a few years ago. But my addictive loop, Nicorette gum was part of it, alcohol was part of it, diet pills was a part of it and online shopping. The loop.

"It would be like a long period of time, and then it got shorter and shorter and shorter over like a span of 12 years."

Julianne ultimately felt the "biggest sense of relief, not shame" when the reality dawned on her.

The blonde beauty explained: "It was like, ‘Oh my God. Thank God I figured this out because that had so much control over me.’ I got it in a way where it was more binging vs. nonstop so I could hide that so easily and justify it."

The actress actually had her first drink as a child.

She recalled: "My first drink was at 11. It was Baileys Irish Cream."

However, Julianne really began to drink heavily, and often, at the start of her music career.

The singer shared: "When I started doing country music, everybody drinks on tour, so then I would drink a little bit.

"The reason I fell off the stage at that [2008] show, we were in Napa and we had done a wine tour that day. Then, like always, we would do a shot before we go on, and it just mixed wrong."