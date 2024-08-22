Julianne Hough has had a “few” supernatural experiences.

Julianne Hough has had a ‘few’ supernatural experiences

The dancer and actress, 36, opened up about her spooky run-ins while addressing the fallout from her “energy work session” in 2020 that saw her body being worked on – which fans said looked like an exorcism after footage of the practice went viral online.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ champion Julianne has now said on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ‘Off the Vine’ podcast: “I’ve had a few of those supernatural experiences and had a lot of people be like, ‘Oh, she’s lost the plot.’:

She added she vividly remembered social media users claiming she had “demons and an exorcist coming out of her bum” when footage of Dr John Amaral working with her at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, spread online.

Julianne added: “Of course, that was almost five years ago and now it’s so much more accessible.

“People understand what’s happening. Energy is everything.”

In her viral “energy session” broadcast on Facebook, Julianne’s body was seen flailing and she let out seemingly involuntary screams as Dr Amaral floated his hand above her body.

She told viewers of the clip it had left her feeling “liberated on the inside”, adding: “I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind and I feel free inside myself to just be.

“Our body is our vessel to hold our energy and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of.”

Julianne also said on ‘Off the Vine’ she was glad Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, has had the “courage” and “guts” to take “flack” for “woo-woo” wellbeing practices.

She added: “I am so grateful for her. (She is) a pioneer.

“When you’re a pioneer in something and you have the courage and the guts to put it out there, you will absolutely get backlash, completely. I give her props.”