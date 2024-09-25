Julianne Hough wants to "build a life with somebody and have a family".

Julianne Hough predicts she'll find a male partner

The 36-year-old star has predicted that she'll ultimately end up with a male partner - despite revealing she's "not straight" nearly five years ago.

During an appearance on the 'Jamie Kern Lima Show' podcast, Julianne shared: "I feel like I’m going to end up with a man.

"I want to be living and vibrating in the pace of my most authentic self for that to be what attracts whoever it is versus I’m gonna put what I think I want and need out there and then literally force-create it.

"That’s still, like, where my heart is open - but I’m content, which content used to scare the s*** out of me."

Meanwhile, Julianne recently admitted that she felt insecure during her relationship with Ryan Seacrest.

The professional dancer dated Ryan, 49, for three years - but Julianne always feared that people thought she was with the TV star for the wrong reasons.

During an appearance on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Julianne shared: "The rug was swept up from underneath me, and I was just flying, and I was experiencing things that I didn't even know existed.

"But then I had this insecurity that I was like, 'I don't ever want anybody to think that I'm with him for this reason.'"

Julianne dated Ryan between 2010 and 2013, and she admitted to being surprised by the public's reaction to their break-up.

She recalled: "I remember when I decided to break things off, I had a lot of these Brentwood moms and producers in that world that were like, ‘What are you doing?’"