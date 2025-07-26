Julie Bowen "started laughing" when she learned that her character dies in Happy Gilmore 2.

Julie Bowen stars in the comedy sequel

The 55-year-old actress has reprised the role of Virginia Venit for the comedy sequel, and Julie has recalled laughing when she discovered her character's fate in the movie.

The Hollywood star - who appeared in the original Happy Gilmore movie in 1996 - told People: "When I found out that I was killed on page 12, I started laughing.

"I was on vacation with my family, and I had no wifi. I could barely read this thing. I only had my phone, and I was like, 'Am I seeing this right'? Trying to blow it up.

"And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm dead. And he kills me.' Then I just started laughing. I just started laughing and laughing, and Adam [Sandler] was trying to get through to me. I was on island with no wifi and barely any cell, and we finally connected.

"I go, 'I don't care. It's great. Happy can't be happy.'"

Despite this, Julie relished reprising the role of Virginia.

The actress said: "It's just fun to be part of the whole thing. Of course, why would I not want to be part of Happy Gilmore, whether I'm a big part, a little part."

Meanwhile, Julie previously revealed that she thought Sydney Sweeney was set to replace her in Happy Gilmore 2.

The actress thought someone like Sydney, 27, was perfectly suited to replace her in the comedy movie.

Julie told The Hollywood Reporter: "I thought, ‘Well I won’t be in it'. And that was OK - it was like Virginia Venit, it’s been 30 years, he’s got a hottie. He’s got some little bitty on the side, like a cart girl.

"As a matter of fact my children told me, before I was even told officially that there was a 'Happy Gilmore' sequel, my now 18-year-old said, ‘Mom, I hear they’re doing a sequel and he’s with Sydney Sweeney as a cart girl.'"

Sydney was widely linked with a role in the new 'Happy Gilmore' movie - but Julie was pleasantly surprised to be offered a part in the sequel.

She said: "I went, I’m hurt and I so respect that move. Of course, why wouldn’t you? So when I got the call that I was actually in it, I was like, ‘Are you sure? Come on.'"