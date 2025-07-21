Junior Andre has named Jorja Smith and Joyner Lucas as his two dream collaborators.

Junior Andre has revealed who his dream collaborators are

The 20-year-old singer - whose parents are pop star Peter Andre and his ex-wife Katie Price - is at the beginning of his music career but he is already thinking about who he would like to work with in the future and those two artists are at the top of his list.

Speaking exclusively to Lulu Eagle for BANG Showbiz at the launch of Men and Their Emotions (M.A.T.E) - a new mental health charity for men - on Friday night (18.07.25) at Indigo at The O2, he said: "I’m honestly so open, there are so many artists I would love to collab with. Maybe Jorja Smith on a little vibe - she’s got a great voice. Joyner Lucas… he’s sick.”

Junior - who signed a major record deal with Columbia Records at just 16, the same label behind Harry Styles and Calvin Harris - says making music is a daily ritual, shaped entirely by how he feels in the moment.

He added: "I pretty much make music every day and it depends on the vibe I’m feeling. Sometimes I’ll tap into mental health stuff, sometimes I’m happy and I’ll tap into summer stuff. It all depends.”

As his career continues to grow, with new music and an acting role alongside his father in the upcoming musical Finding My Voice, Junior has one piece of advice he lives by, stay humble.

He said: “Always remain grounded, remember where you come from, be nice to people, man. Kindness goes a long way. Don’t be mean, treat people with respect. We’re all the same, no one is different. Love people, be kind, be real.”

The Only One singer is a vocal advocate for mental health, especially among young men, urging them to open up emotionally and challenge outdated ideas of masculinity.

He said: “I think guys need to speak up about it. Everyone does, but a lot of guys don’t, and I think it’s so important.

“Your mental health is everything. In fact, it’s more important than your physical health - because if your mental health is in the right place, it can help your physical health.

“Being a man is being able to be open, speaking about your emotions. People don’t realise, but when you speak about your emotions you actually instantly feel relieved. Better. It’s very good for you.

“If you don’t, and you let it all bottle in - it’s only gonna go one way.”

M.A.T.E (Men and Their Emotions) is a new UK-based mental health charity, founded by comedian and rapper Daniel O’Reilly - best known as his comedy persona Dapper Laughs.

Inspired by his own battles with addiction and mental health, the organisation is dedicated to encouraging men to open up emotionally, break down stigma around male vulnerability, and create safe spaces for honest conversation, support, and connection.

Follow Lulu Eagle on Instagram at _altereagle_ and Lulu_Eagle for more showbiz exclusives.