Taron Egerton is a "lovely human being", according to Jurnee Smollett.

The 38-year-old actress stars alongside Taron, 35, in Smoke, the new Apple TV series, and Jurnee has revealed that she loved the experience of working with him on the show.

The actress - who has Hunter, eight, with Josiah Bell, her ex-husband - told People: "Taron couldn't be more different than his character and is just a lovely human being and kind and a generous team partner and buddies with Hunter, my son.

"He got Hunter the cutest wrap gift. He got Hunter a hockey jersey, because Hunter loves anything sports, and we were shooting in Vancouver. He fell in love with the Vancouver Canucks."

Hunter actually impressed Jurnee's co-stars with his good behaviour on set.

The actress shared: "He loves it. I was just recording something yesterday, and he was with me. And he was just hanging out and everyone was so impressed that he was able to be quiet, and he said to them, ‘I grew up on sets.’ And it's true."

Hunter is also taking a keen interest in his mom's work.

She said: "He's now at an age where he's able to watch the monitor — if the scene is appropriate, obviously. And he'll be asking the writers, ‘Well, what happens in episode three? Well, okay, but then what happens?’ And sometimes he comes home with things that are happening or places they plan to take the character that I don't even know about."

Despite this, Jurnee doesn't have any plans to push her son into an acting career.

The Hollywood star explained: "I don't know that I would let him audition when he was young or do the whole hustle. I think I'd encourage him to study it, take classes and workshops and stuff like that. But my goal is to expose him to as many different fields and see what sticks.

"He plays basketball and baseball, loves sports. He's excelling at math. I mean, he can do math way higher than his grade level and loves science. So, he's always making science experiments around the house with some baking soda and vinegar and different ingredients. And so, I'm really trying to just expose him to different professions and see what sticks."