Jussie Smollett fears being judged by people he's never met since his 2019 hate crime ordeal

The Empire star alleged he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019, but was sentenced to 150 days in jail in March 2022 after being found guilty of lying about being a victim of a racist and homophobic attack and making a false police report, but his convictions were overturned by the Illinois Supreme Court after his legal team lodged an appeal.

Smollett's attorneys claimed that the actor's rights were violated after a special prosecutor decided to retry him, even though the initial charges against him were dropped.

Smollett has always maintained his innocence, insisting "there was no hoax" and that he was the target of a hate crime.

The 43-year-old actor is still affected by the ordeal, explaining to Variety: “I’m still insecure when I meet people for the first time.

"I don’t know if they are coming into the room thinking that I’m this trash person who did something that I didn’t do, or if they are thinking that I am this good person who got a raw deal."

On August 22, the documentary The Truth About Jussie Smollett? will hit Netflix.

In a lengthy statement explaining why he decided to settle, Smollett penned: “Over six years ago, after it was reported I had been jumped, City Officials in Chicago set out to convince the public that I willfully set an assault against myself. This false narrative has left a stain on my character that will not soon disappear. These officials wanted my money and wanted my confession for something I did not do. Today, it should be clear.... They have received neither. The decision to settle the civil lawsuit was not the most difficult one to make. After repeatedly refusing to pay the City, I was presented with an opportunity to make a charitable donation in exchange for the case being dismissed.

“Despite what happened there politically, Chicago was my home for over 5 years and the people became my family. Therefore, making a donation to benefit Chicago communities that are too often neglected by those in power will always be something I support. I've made a $50,000.00 direct donation to Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts (BBF), a local nonprofit doing incredible work nurturing self expression, creativity and exploration of the arts for Chicago youth. This organization was of my choosing and I'm comforted that there will be at least one winner from this experience.

“Though I was exonerated by the Illinois Supreme Court in a unanimous decision and the civil case will now be dismissed, I'm aware that it will not change everyone's mind about me or the attack I experienced. However, despite arduous and expensive attempts to punish me, I am innocent in the eyes of God and our criminal justice system. What I have to do now is move forward.

“I will continue creating my art, fighting passionately for causes I hold dear and defending my integrity and family name with the truth.”