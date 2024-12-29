Justin Baldoni is preparing a “shock” counter-complaint against Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni is preparing a ‘shock’ counter-complaint against Blake Lively

The actor and director, 37, has been accused by actress Blake of sexual harassment on the set of their movie ‘It Ends With Us’ and according to the Daily Mail, he is now preparing to submit legal documents of his own when the courts reopen after New Year’s Day.

His lawyer Bryan Freedman also told Deadline Saturday: “I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative.

“It will be supported by real evidence and tell the true story. In over 30 years of practicing, I have never seen this level of unethical behaviour intentionally fuelled through media manipulation.”

The Mail added Justin’s lawsuit will flip Blake’s narrative Justin and his crisis PR team allegedly planted a smear campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

Supporters of Blake amid her battle against Justin have included actress Kaitlin Olson, 49, whose husband Rob McElhenney, 47, is a friend and business partner of Blake’s 48-year-old partner Ryan Reynolds.

Kaitlin wrote on her Instagram Stories: “@blakelively is a kind, lovely, honest and generous person (and an incredible mom.) FYI.”

Justin, 40, has denied the allegations made by Blake, with his lawyer describing the claims as “categorically false”.

Mr Freedman, who is acting as a lawyer for the actor and his Wayfarer Studios production company, told Variety: “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”