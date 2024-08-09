Justin Baldoni has tipped Blake Lively to direct a sequel to 'It Ends With Us'.

Justin Baldoni tips Blake Lively to direct It Ends With Us sequel

The 'Jane the Virgin' actor co-stars with Blake in the big-screen adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel, which he also directed, but he has no plans to take on a sequel.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "You’re gonna have to ask me in a little while. We’re gonna take a vacation after this.

"I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

Meanwhile, author Hoover, previously insisted Blake, 36, and Justin, 40, were the perfect people to play florist Lily Bloom and her abusive partner, neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, in the movie.

She wrote on Instagram: "Blake Lively, y’all. She’s my dream Lily. And then when I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends With Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle. I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character, and the good news is he’s gonna be Ryle."

Meanwhile, Justin admitted he struggled with the hard-hitting storyline and had to take time out during the shoot.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "There were a lot of times where I would have to go privately into a room and just cry or shake it out and try to get him out of me and that energy out of me. Because it’s too real.

"There are too many people that are the real-life Lily Blooms of the world that have to deal with that every single day, and I wanted it to be as real as possible and yet it was very hard to shoot those scenes."