Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Foundation is shutting down.

Justin Baldoni is locked in a legal battle with Blake Lively

The 41-year-old star is currently locked in a high-profile legal battle with Blake Lively, his 'It Ends with Us' co-star, and it's now been confirmed that Justin's Wayfarer Foundation - which serves as the philanthropic branch of Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios - has been shut down.

Steve Sarowitz, who co-founded Wayfarer Studios with Baldoni, said on Instagram: "Over the past four years, Wayfarer Foundation has supported dozens of grantee partners in fulfilling their missions. I am so incredibly proud of the impact this organization has made and deeply grateful for our staff, board, donors and partners.

"Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, today we will begin the process of sunsetting the Foundation. We will honor all of our current grant commitments as we carefully wind down operations over the next several weeks. Although the Wayfarer Foundation is closing, my personal commitment to giving remains strong, and I’m dedicated to making an impact on society through the ongoing mission and work.

"We understand that this news may come as a surprise, and we will be actively working over the next several weeks to ensure all matters are concluded with care and attention.

"With gratitude,

"Steve Sarowitz

"Founder, Wayfarer Foundation (sic)"

Justin is currently locked in a legal case with Blake, who has accused her former co-star of causing her "severe emotional distress".

The 37-year-old actress - who played Justin's on-screen love interest in 'It Ends with Us' - previously told the New York Times newspaper: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Justin - who also directed the 2024 romantic drama film - later denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as "categorically false".

Bryan Freedman - who has been acting as a lawyer for the actor and his Wayfarer Studios production company - told Variety: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."