Justin Bieber wants to tackle his "anger issues".

Justin Bieber has anger issues

The 31-year-old singer - who has been the subject of months of speculation about his physical and mental health - has shared a series of candid Instagram posts over the last few weeks, and he's now shared his desire to "grow" as a person and to "react" less.

He shared three photos, including a hoodie-wearing selfie, a throwback image of his younger self, and one which appeared to be his seven-month-old son Jack Blues - who he has with wife Hailey Bieber - lying on a blanket watching a movie on a projector - and wrote in the caption: "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh.(sic)"

A few hours later, the 'Peaches' hitmaker admitted he "hates" himself some times and thinks it is important to be authentic and not try to change to "please people".

He wrote alongside a video of him jamming with a group of musicians: “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic.

"Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

A few days ago, Justin told of how he struggled to express "hate" and was left feeling "unsafe" as a result.

He shared a message on his Instagram Story which read: “I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it.

“Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?(sic)"

The 'Baby' hitmaker accompanied the post with SZA's track 'I Hate U'.

And days before that, Justin told fans he felt like a "fraud" and had struggled with imposter syndrome.

He wrote on Instagram: “People told me my whole life, ‘Wow, Justin, you deserve that’. And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud, like when people told me I deserve something.

“It made me feel sneaky, like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am... they wouldn’t be saying this.

“I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

And recently, the 'Love Yourself' singer declared it's "time to grow up" in a cryptic post in which he admitted he is "not good" at following rules but he's determined to embrace a "life of love" as he follows his Christian faith.

He wrote on Instagram: "It's time to grow up. Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I’ve found love to be more powerful than rules.”

He added: "I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it. But u don't need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive so enter love living! God always grants us love! It's one of his promises! Upon receiving God's love! U start to change and start following love.(sic)"