Justin Bieber chose his wife Hailey Bieber's "delivery manicure".

Justin Bieber picked out Hailey's nails for the birth of their son

The 30-year-old pop star and the 27-year-old model confirmed the arrival of their son Jack Blues Bieber in a post on Instagram on Saturday (24.06.24) and now it's been revealed Justin picked out a special nail design for Hailey so she could have a perfectly polished manicure when she delivered their baby.

Manicurist Zola Ganzorigt told Vogue: "Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request ... [He chose a] more muted, nude-ish white micro French [design]."

The 'Baby' hitmaker confirmed the couple's happy news by sharing a snap of the newborn's foot held by his mom and captioned the picture: "WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER."

It has since been revealed the singer was "over the moon" to become a dad and the couple are "overjoyed" with the arrival.

A source told People: "They're doing well. They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well! Hailey's doing well, too. The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for.

"The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them. Justin's already a great dad."

The Rhode Skin founder and the 'Sorry' singer announced in early May that they were expecting a child – and revealed Hailey was six months along at the time, making her due date sometime in early August.

Hailey didn't announce their big news until she was six months pregnant as she was able to hide her small bump using "big jackets".

She told W magazine: "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."