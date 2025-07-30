Justin Bieber can be "extremely selfish and impatient".

Justin Bieber has admitted he is selfish

The 31-year-old singer - who has 11-month-old son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Bieber - has thanked his Christian faith for always being there even when he doesn't show the best traits.

Sharing a selection of photos of himself by a tree, he wrote on X: "Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside. Get in nature.

"Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning. I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me."

The Believe singer has candidly addressed his flaws in a number of social media posts in recent months.

Last month, Justin declared himself to be "broken" and admitted he has "anger issues" in a post that seemingly addressed fans concerned over his erratic online activity.

He wrote: “People keep telling me to heal.

“Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues.

“I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry. The harder I try to grow, the more focussed on myself I am.

“Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren’t you?”

His post came after Justin shared a message exchange with a friend, in which he fumed he would be cutting off for good after they seemingly criticised his actions.

In a screenshot of the text exchange, he wrote: “I would never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger, you don’t like me.

"My anger is a response to pain I have been thru.

“Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean. (sic)".

The unnamed pal insisted they could "see and feel" Justin's anger.

They replied: “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me.

"It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.”

The Love Yourself singer then declared he was ending their friendship and insisted he "didn't need" the other person in his life.

He wrote: “Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short-lived relationship.

“I wasn’t kidding when I told u I didn’t need u as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries. I thought u were a p**** which is why I always kept my distance but I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. This confirms u were the p**** I always thought u were.”

He then sent a middle finger emoji before his texting partner questioned: "I'm a p****?"

Justin replied: “Blocking u now.”