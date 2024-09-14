Justin and Hailey Bieber's baby could be about to make his first public appearance, according to Stephen Baldwin.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are yet to show their son to the world

The 58-year-old actor is grandfather to Jack Blues Bieber, two months, through his daughter Hailey Bieber, and as he celebrated the fourth birthday of his granddaughter Iris - who he has through his other daughter Alaia, 30, and her husband Andrew Aronow - teased that the world will see the little one in the very near future.

He told People: "I've been hanging out with my four-year-old granddaughter Iris. I'm in town to celebrate her fourth birthday and the launch of the podcast and all that.

"And of course, here comes Jack Blues Bieber. And yeah, he's just… I don't want to say too much. He's unbelievably cute and world will see him soon."

Hailey and 'Peachers' singer Justin - who tied the knot in 2018 - have not shown their baby's face yet and upon his birth in the middle of August, simply shared a picture of his little foot with the world.

Stephen - who has been married to Kennya Deodato, 56, since 1990 - joined Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette, 49, in applauding the couple on the birth after she said on X: “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

Minutes later, Stephen added: “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Despite seeming on good terms with his daughter and the little one, Hailey recently revealed she is no longer “super close” with her famous family.

She told W Magazine she feels like the distance is because she’s “very independent”, adding: “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

Hailey stressed she has “very fond, beautiful memories” growing up with a “fairly normal childhood”.

Shortly after the chat came out, Stephen seemingly responded to her public slighting with a selfie video that appeared to address Hailey’s comments in the caption.

He said online: “Today, staying positive is a choice !! so I’m trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness. Finally if anyone hasn’t told you today, (kissing emoji.) I LOVE YOU (red heart emoji.)”