Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas got married in their swimsuits.

Justin Hartley married wife Sofia Pernas while wearing bathing suits

The 47-year-old actor tied the knot with 'Blood and Treasure' star during the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2021 and their nuptials were so low-key, the pair didn't even buy special outfits to wear when they exchanged their vows.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Justin said: “How we did it was, we actually had a justice of the peace come over to the house with a mask on.

"Sofia and I got out of the pool, and we had our bathing suits on.

“We were talking about it in the pool. We were like, ‘We should do this. We should get married. We love each other. This is gonna be amazing.’

“And then within a week, we were able to coordinate this, I guess, lawyer, to come over and said, you know, ‘Do you do this?’ And we were like, ‘Yeah, we love it.’ And we’re married.

“Then a few years, it was the best wedding in the world, because we got right back in the pool. We were like, ‘Margaritas!’ It was crazy, it was incredible.”

But 'This Is Us' star admitted they later had a more formal wedding later because he wanted to see the 33-year-old beauty in traditional attire.

He said: “Just the family, really small, but it was nice. It’s something that, you know, I wanted to see her in a wedding dress, and she wanted to do it, and it was, you know, we had to go through it.

“It was amazing, it was wonderful.”

Previously, Justin admitted that he would spend "every minute" with his wife Sofia if he could.

The pair joined forces for the TV series 'Tracker' and Justin said that it was "wonderful" to have his wife with him at work.

He told Us Weekly: "I mean, I love carpooling. That’s fun. She’s wonderful. I mean, if I had my choice, I’d spend every minute with her.

"What’s really cool is when you meet someone that means so much to you, that you’re so proud to be with and so proud of, and just such a fan of, and to get to see her work, because she’s such a talented actor.

"She elevates scenes, and so it makes my job easier, actually. But yeah, it’s just wonderful to work with her.."